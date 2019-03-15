DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market cap of $69,737.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00383405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.01716486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235754 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005013 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund was first traded on June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

