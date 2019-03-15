Digital Rupees (DRS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded flat against the US dollar. Digital Rupees has a total market cap of $32,611.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Rupees coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000552 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Rupees should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the exchanges listed above.

