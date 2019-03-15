DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 17,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,284. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

