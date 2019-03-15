Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.46. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,129.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 235,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

