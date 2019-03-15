Deutz (DEZ) PT Set at €7.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEZ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.56 ($9.95).

Get Deutz alerts:

Deutz stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €6.22 ($7.23). 233,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The stock has a market cap of $819.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Deutz has a 1-year low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of €8.76 ($10.19).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.