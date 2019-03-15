Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.59 ($40.22).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €29.27 ($34.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

