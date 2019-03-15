DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $33.05 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

