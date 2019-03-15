Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.19 ($29.29).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.29 ($24.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a one year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

