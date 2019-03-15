Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for ING Groep (INGA)

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($17.91) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.07 ($16.36).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

