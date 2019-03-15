Deutsche Bank Downgrades Boliden (BDNNF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Boliden (OTCMKTS:BDNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Boliden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of BDNNF stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. Boliden has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Boliden AB, a metals company, produces, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

