Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €106.86 ($124.25).

RHM traded up €1.12 ($1.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €99.66 ($115.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 52 week high of €119.35 ($138.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

