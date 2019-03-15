Desire Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Desire has a market capitalization of $24,828.00 and $7,659.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.03477882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.01487530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.03642012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.01349674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00111892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.01352844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00341424 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 7,722,869 coins and its circulating supply is 7,122,869 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.