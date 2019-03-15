Derwent London (DLN) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLN. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,976 ($38.89) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Derwent London to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,186 ($41.63) to GBX 2,513 ($32.84) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,173.69 ($41.47).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,261 ($42.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.46. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70).

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total transaction of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

