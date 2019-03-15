Denison Mines (DML) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a research note published on Monday. Raymond James currently has a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of DML opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $400.61 million and a P/E ratio of -23.67.

In other news, insider David Daniel Cates acquired 40,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,200.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

