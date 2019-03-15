Dell (DELL) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.23. 5,693,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,225,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,862,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,497,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,640,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

