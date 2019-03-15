Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Holdings Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.93% of Delek US worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. ValuEngine downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.16.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $35.45 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Delek US had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-holdings-increased-by-clal-insurance-enterprises-holdings-ltd.html.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.