Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.63 million.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 690,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after buying an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 537,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

