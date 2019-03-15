Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

DECK stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

