Debitum Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Debitum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Debitum has a market cap of $704,008.00 and approximately $4,607.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00384234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.01718677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00002508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . The official website for Debitum is debitum.network . Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Debitum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

