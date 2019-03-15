DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $45,536,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,721,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,973,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,260 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,761,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,147,000 after acquiring an additional 912,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.85. 7,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,724. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.49.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.60%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

