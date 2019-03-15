David John Woroch Sells 5,500 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $420,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.77. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $80.01.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,204,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 722,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Tucows by 14.5% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 563,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,404,000 after buying an additional 71,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tucows by 64,185.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,027,000 after buying an additional 449,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

