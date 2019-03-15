DataOnBlock Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (DBLK)

DataOnBlock (CURRENCY:DBLK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, DataOnBlock has traded flat against the dollar. One DataOnBlock token can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and IDEX. DataOnBlock has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $69,876.00 worth of DataOnBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataOnBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.01692741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00236452 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005008 BTC.

DataOnBlock Token Profile

DataOnBlock’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. DataOnBlock’s official Twitter account is @dataonblock . DataOnBlock’s official website is www.dataonblock.io

DataOnBlock Token Trading

DataOnBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataOnBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataOnBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataOnBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataOnBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataOnBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.