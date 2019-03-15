DarkLisk Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DarkLisk has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DarkLisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02305061 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011522 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 307.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001753 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

DarkLisk Coin Trading

DarkLisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

