Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Daqo New Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:DQ opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Daqo New Energy (DQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/daqo-new-energy-dq-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.