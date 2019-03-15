Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 95.5% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,443,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27,337.0% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.87.

In other Lam Research news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,311 shares of company stock worth $2,179,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

