Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $656,788.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,105,417.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,729 shares of company stock valued at $79,673,057 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

