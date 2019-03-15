Dana (DAN) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We provide our key takes from the event below and reiterate our OW rating and $24 PT. Dana remains an interesting value play in autos as it continues to transform itself.””

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Dana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Dana has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,251,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,402,000 after buying an additional 490,320 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dana by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,467,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,193,000 after buying an additional 137,551 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,814,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 1,520,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dana by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 599,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

