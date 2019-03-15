Dana (DAN) Bonds Trading 0.9% Lower

An issue of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) bonds fell 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $99.38 and was trading at $100.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,391. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726,515 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dana (DAN) Bonds Trading 0.9% Lower” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/dana-dan-bonds-trading-0-9-lower.html.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.