Dana (DAN) Bonds Trading 0.9% Lower

An issue of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) bonds fell 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $99.38 and was trading at $100.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.
DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.
Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,391. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726,515 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
