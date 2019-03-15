DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.36.

NYSE FDS opened at $236.11 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $238.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

