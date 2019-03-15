D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 168757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $86.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/d4t4-solutions-d4t4-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-235-00.html.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.