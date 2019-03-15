CX Institutional Has $916,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,267.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after purchasing an additional 813,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,871,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,929,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 41.66%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CX Institutional Has $916,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cx-institutional-has-916000-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.