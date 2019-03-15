Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Holdings Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,143,659.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $78,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,389.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,681 shares of company stock worth $3,542,880. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.52 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

