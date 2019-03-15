Cupid (IDE) Trading Down 9.7%

Cupid Plc (LON:IDE) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 161,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

About Cupid (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, collaboration, security, and IT managed services for public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact centre, and unified communication; cyber security services include security operations centre, managed security information and event management, distributed denial of service and endpoint protection, endpoint protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, advanced network security analysis, and threat protection; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

