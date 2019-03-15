Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9,679.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,249,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,329 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,993.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $104.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.18 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

