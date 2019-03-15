CSS Industries (CSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale to mass market retailers of seasonal, social expression products, including gift wrap, gift bags, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, tissue paper, paper and vinyl decorations, seasonal candles, classroom exchange Valentines, decorative ribbons and bows, Halloween masks, costumes, make-ups and novelties and Easter egg dyes and novelties. CSS provides its retail customers the opportunity to use a single vendor for much of their seasonal product requirements. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSS. ValuEngine downgraded CSS Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded CSS Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.48 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of CSS stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.87). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSS Industries will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 30,032 shares of CSS Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $222,537.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,001.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSS Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

