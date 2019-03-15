Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.16 or 0.16694754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,330,944 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

