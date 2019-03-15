CryptoInsight (TKR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

CryptoInsight (CURRENCY:TKR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. CryptoInsight has a total market cap of $10,486.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoInsight was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoInsight has traded flat against the US dollar. One CryptoInsight token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00386698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.01697538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00237397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

CryptoInsight Profile

CryptoInsight launched on July 26th, 2017. CryptoInsight’s total supply is 12,529,747 tokens. CryptoInsight’s official website is cryptoinsight.io . The official message board for CryptoInsight is chat.cryptoinsight.io . The Reddit community for CryptoInsight is /r/trackrim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoInsight’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinsightio

CryptoInsight Token Trading

CryptoInsight can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoInsight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoInsight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoInsight using one of the exchanges listed above.

