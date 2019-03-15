Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $20,042.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00003442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.03645497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.02463054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00049310 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 21,789,685 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bittrex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

