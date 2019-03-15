Cronos Group (CRON) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.43 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eight Capital downgraded Cronos Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2,082.00. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

