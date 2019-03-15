Critical Survey: CytoDyn (CYDY) vs. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of CytoDyn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CytoDyn and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -528.65% Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.85% -31.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CytoDyn and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

CytoDyn currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. Given CytoDyn’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CytoDyn is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

CytoDyn has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A -$50.14 million ($0.29) -1.79 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $310,000.00 800.35 -$34.50 million ($1.33) -7.39

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats CytoDyn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. The company is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener for the treatment of epilepsy comprising treatment-resistant adult and pediatric focal seizures, rare and pediatric forms of epilepsy, and other neurological disorders; and XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of epilepsy. The company also develops GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN007, a central nervous system (CNS)-acting calcium channel blocker that directly modulates Cav2.1, which is a critical calcium channel implicated in the pathophysiology of hemiplegic migraine, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

