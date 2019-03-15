Critical Review: Entia Biosciences (ERGO) & Tilray (TLRY)

Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entia Biosciences and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entia Biosciences $260,000.00 1.31 -$1.39 million N/A N/A Tilray $20.53 million 328.05 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entia Biosciences and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 1 2 4 0 2.43

Tilray has a consensus target price of $106.52, suggesting a potential upside of 47.35%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Entia Biosciences and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Tilray -121.22% -60.74% -32.31%

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

