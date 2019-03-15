Critical Contrast: EuroDry (EDRY) & Its Competitors

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) is one of 13,326 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EuroDry to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EuroDry and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 EuroDry Competitors 62176 236305 309317 12821 2.44

EuroDry currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.31%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $24.52 million $1.11 million 29.79 EuroDry Competitors $7.22 billion $555.84 million 13.68

EuroDry’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry N/A N/A N/A EuroDry Competitors -184.54% 6.33% 1.83%

Summary

EuroDry peers beat EuroDry on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

