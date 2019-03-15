Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 972.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $25.42 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 262,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $5,735,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/crinetics-pharmaceuticals-crnx-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-06-eps.html.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.