Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (BN) a €76.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.