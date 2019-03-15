Craig Hallum Reiterates “Hold” Rating for FTD Companies (FTD)

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTD. ValuEngine lowered FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FTD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,399. FTD Companies has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTD Companies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FTD Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 172.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 137,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

