COZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. COZ has a total market cap of $0.00 and $32,997.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COZ has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00004699 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COZ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00380280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.01713888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235755 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.