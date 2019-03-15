Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $2,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,851,130 shares of company stock valued at $120,556,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

