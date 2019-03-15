Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 687,596 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,795,000 after buying an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Corning by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 348,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,776,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

