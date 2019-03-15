CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 103,518 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1,390.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $21.65 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

