CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

